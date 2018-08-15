Bank of America Corp (BAC) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,066,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 902,743 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.0% of State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $340,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,255,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,233,000 after purchasing an additional 452,837 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,514,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,093,000 after purchasing an additional 247,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 31,597,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,669 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,892,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,477,000 after purchasing an additional 221,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Bank of America by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,618,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,474 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $500,070.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 483,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,289,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Vetr cut Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.17 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.37.

NYSE BAC opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $22.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

