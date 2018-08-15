Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.14

News stories about Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bancorpsouth Bank earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the bank an impact score of 47.8012057349057 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BXS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $36.00 price target on Bancorpsouth Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Hovde Group set a $35.00 price target on Bancorpsouth Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Bancorpsouth Bank stock opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $214.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Bancorpsouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.