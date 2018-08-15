Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Holdings Lessened by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,666 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 13.9% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,642,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,282,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $3,553,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,186,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,766,000 after buying an additional 46,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,803,000 after buying an additional 43,586 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 187.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 36,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Shares of NYSE BSAC opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $717.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.94 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

BSAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.