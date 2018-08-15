Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) Stake Lowered by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,694 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 70,084 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

BBD opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. Banco Bradesco SA has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.94.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0049 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous special dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Banco Bradesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Santander raised Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.