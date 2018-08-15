Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) PT Set at €8.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been assigned a €8.00 ($9.09) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.52) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. UBS Group set a €8.40 ($9.55) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.09) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.76 ($8.82) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €8.30 ($9.43) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.33 ($8.33).

BME:BBVA opened at €6.65 ($7.56) on Monday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of €6.51 ($7.40) and a one year high of €7.93 ($9.01).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

