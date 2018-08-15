B2Gold (BTG) Stock Price Down 5.7%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) was down 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.31. Approximately 4,351,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,530,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $284.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.55 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in B2Gold by 3,307.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 104,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 101,646 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in B2Gold by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 47,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 32,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in B2Gold by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after buying an additional 724,350 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in B2Gold by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 39,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 22,831 shares in the last quarter.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.