B. Riley Financial (RILY) vs. Points International (PCOM) Head-To-Head Comparison

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: PCOM) and Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.5% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of Points International shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.2% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

B. Riley Financial has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Points International has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for B. Riley Financial and Points International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Points International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Points International has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.01%. Given Points International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Points International is more favorable than B. Riley Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares B. Riley Financial and Points International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial $322.18 million 1.78 $11.55 million N/A N/A Points International $347.55 million 0.66 $3.38 million N/A N/A

B. Riley Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Points International.

Dividends

B. Riley Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Points International does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares B. Riley Financial and Points International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial 3.72% 17.08% 3.11% Points International 1.60% 14.17% 5.12%

Summary

B. Riley Financial beats Points International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online. It offers investment banking services, including merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements; and corporate finance, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients. The company also provides retail store liquidation, and wholesale and industrial assets disposition services; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital; and consumer subscription services consisting of Internet access services under the NetZero and Juno brands, as well as email, Internet security, Web hosting, and other services. In addition, it offers advisory services to private funds, and institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; and senior secured and second lien secured loans to middle market public and the private U.S. companies. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward. The Platform Partners segment offers various applications that are connected to and enabled by the functionality of the loyalty commerce platform (LCP); and provides loyalty programs, merchants, and other consumer service applications leverage the LCP to distribute loyalty currency, and loyalty commerce transactions through multiple channels, including loyalty program, co-branded, and third-party channels. The Points Travel segment provides online travel bookings, including Points Travel and PointsHound services. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

