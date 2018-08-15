Avrobio Inc (AVRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 923,362 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the July 13th total of 685,486 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,849 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRO. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,845,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,026,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the second quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, SV Health Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,141,000. 13.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avrobio alerts:

AVRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Avrobio in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Avrobio in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Avrobio in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Avrobio in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. Avrobio has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.01.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($2.51). analysts anticipate that Avrobio will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Avrobio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avrobio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.