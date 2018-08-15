Avianca (AVH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.78

Avianca Holdings SA (NYSE:AVH) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVH. ValuEngine cut shares of Avianca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avianca from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Avianca from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

Get Avianca alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $484.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $0.0681 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.08%. Avianca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Avianca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avianca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Avianca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Avianca by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 90,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 16,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Avianca by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

About Avianca (NYSE:AVH)

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Avianca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avianca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.