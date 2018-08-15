AutoZone (AZO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stephens

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AZO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price target (down from $875.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $675.00 to $805.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on AutoZone from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AutoZone from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $745.17.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $757.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,636. AutoZone has a one year low of $497.29 and a one year high of $797.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $13.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.99 by $0.43. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.89% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone will post 49.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, insider Albert Saltiel sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.90, for a total transaction of $1,543,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,016.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.54, for a total value of $505,819.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,754.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

