Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

ADP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.07.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $141.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.88. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $102.81 and a 52 week high of $141.52.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.17% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Maria Black sold 8,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.22, for a total value of $1,124,696.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael C. Eberhard sold 7,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,075,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,723 shares of company stock worth $3,223,283 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 328.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,221,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,993,000 after buying an additional 1,703,162 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 31.5% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $429,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $1,016,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 87,886.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 26,366 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.