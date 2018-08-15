Autohome (ATHM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised Autohome to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.16.

ATHM opened at $79.34 on Tuesday. Autohome has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $119.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 2.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the second quarter worth $178,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 151.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 209.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the second quarter worth $303,000. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

