Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Stake Raised by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 68.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,997 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 6.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.3% during the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 53.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 48,475 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 9.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, Director Karen Blasing sold 350 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $48,349.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 7,185 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.78, for a total value of $997,134.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,471 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $134.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.75, a P/E/G ratio of 296.37 and a beta of 1.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.55 and a 12-month high of $142.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The software company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.49 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 3,087.49% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Autodesk to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Autodesk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Autodesk to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Autodesk from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.21.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

