AutoCanada (ACQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday. They presently have a C$11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$27.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.45% from the stock’s current price.

ACQ has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lowered shares of AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform ? neutral” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$29.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Cormark lowered shares of AutoCanada from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.50 to C$22.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoCanada in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.75.

AutoCanada stock opened at C$10.05 on Monday. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$9.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.11.

In other news, insider Steven Landry acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,360.00.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

