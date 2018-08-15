AutoCanada (ACQ) Stock Price Up 18.8%

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) rose 18.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.11 and last traded at C$11.94. Approximately 801,993 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 325% from the average daily volume of 188,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.05.

ACQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank set a C$27.50 price target on AutoCanada and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AutoCanada to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. CIBC downgraded AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform ? neutral” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$29.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Cormark downgraded AutoCanada from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.75.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%.

In other news, insider Steven Landry purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,360.00.

About AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.