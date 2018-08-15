AudioCoin (ADC) Reaches Market Cap of $938,230.00

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 15th. AudioCoin has a market capitalization of $938,230.00 and $1,033.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AudioCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade and YoBit. Over the last seven days, AudioCoin has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AudioCoin Profile

AudioCoin (CRYPTO:ADC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 917,375,626 coins. The official website for AudioCoin is www.audiocoin.eu . AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine

AudioCoin Coin Trading

AudioCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AudioCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AudioCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AudioCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

