Atlantic Gold (AGB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.61

Atlantic Gold Corp (CVE:AGB) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.65, with a volume of 109030 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.66.

AGB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on Atlantic Gold from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Atlantic Gold from C$2.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Atlantic Gold from C$2.70 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Atlantic Gold from C$2.40 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th.

Atlantic Gold (CVE:AGB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$12.88 million during the quarter.

In other Atlantic Gold news, Director Donald Siemens sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.92, for a total transaction of C$192,000.00. Also, insider Ryan K. Beedie acquired 292,900 shares of Atlantic Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,859.00.

Atlantic Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its Touquoy Gold Project covers an area of approximately 1,760 hectares located in Nova Scotia; and holds 100% interest the in Beaver Dam Gold Project. The company was formerly known as Spur Ventures Inc and changed its name to Atlantic Gold Corporation in August 2014.

