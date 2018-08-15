Athenex (ATNX) Shares Down 6% After Earnings Miss

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX)’s share price fell 6% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $16.68 and last traded at $17.02. 583,117 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 351,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.10). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a negative net margin of 136.72%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATNX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

In other Athenex news, Director Song-Yi Zhang sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $442,837.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sheldon Trainor-Degirolamo sold 31,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $531,750.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 272,148 shares of company stock worth $4,546,570 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Athenex by 426.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Athenex by 363.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Athenex in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Athenex in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Athenex by 47.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignances and gastric cancer; and Oratecan, an oral dosage form of irinotecan that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

