athenahealth (ATHN) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.15

Press coverage about athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. athenahealth earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the health services provider an impact score of 47.8831950101857 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATHN shares. BidaskClub downgraded athenahealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded athenahealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $134.00) on shares of athenahealth in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on athenahealth from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on athenahealth from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. athenahealth has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.55.

athenahealth stock opened at $149.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.34, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. athenahealth has a 12 month low of $111.61 and a 12 month high of $163.94.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.77 million. athenahealth had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that athenahealth will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $751,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,366,733.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,450 shares of company stock valued at $820,233. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.

