Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.13

Media coverage about Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Atara Biotherapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.2976814797074 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATRA shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.55. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.45.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.17). equities analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 8,800 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $455,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,613 shares in the company, valued at $42,044,596.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 1,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $56,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,930.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,860 shares of company stock valued at $5,804,494. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

