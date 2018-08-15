ASV (ASV) PT Set at $9.00 by Barrington Research

ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) received a $9.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ASV. Roth Capital set a $9.00 target price on ASV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut ASV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities set a $9.00 target price on ASV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ASV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ASV opened at $6.78 on Monday. ASV has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.92 million, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.02.

ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). ASV had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.53 million. research analysts anticipate that ASV will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in ASV by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 65,554 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in ASV during the 1st quarter worth $794,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in ASV by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 273,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 122,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASV by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 520,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 173,410 shares in the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASV Company Profile

ASV Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures compact construction equipment in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers compact track loader and skid steer loader equipment under the ASV and Terex brands. The company also offers private label original equipment manufacturing services; and pre-and post-sale dealer support, after-sale technical support, and replacement parts.

