Associated Banc Corp Buys 218,100 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 70.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 526,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,100 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,059,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,599,000 after buying an additional 1,190,931 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,694,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,219,000 after buying an additional 4,221,062 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,576,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,625,000 after buying an additional 273,056 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4,035.0% during the second quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 5,309,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,624,000 after buying an additional 5,180,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,122,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after purchasing an additional 102,946 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $11.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.2066 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

