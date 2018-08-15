Associated Banc Corp (ASB) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,186 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 73,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,009,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,935,000 after purchasing an additional 126,020 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 9.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 294,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 25,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 15.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 38,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John A. Utz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $108,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Bohn sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $210,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,896.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,934 shares of company stock worth $1,251,100. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

ASB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Sandler O’Neill raised Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.10.

NYSE ASB opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Associated Banc Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $319.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.63 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Associated Banc Corp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

