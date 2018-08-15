Aspiriant LLC Raises Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLGN. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 12.7% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 15.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 54.6% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 12.5% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 43,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silgan alerts:

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.18 and a 52 week high of $31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Silgan in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other Silgan news, VP Anthony P. Andreacchi sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $44,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam J. Greenlee sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $301,041.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,813 in the last ninety days. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruit, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Read More: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.