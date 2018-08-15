Aspiriant LLC Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $2,019,464.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $1,945,294.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $229.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $214.64 and a one year high of $275.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The investment management company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $221.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $274.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

