Aspiriant LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2,227.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,247 shares during the period. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,222,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after purchasing an additional 21,616 shares during the period.

Shares of VAW opened at $132.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $120.20 and a 12-month high of $144.65.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

