Aspiriant LLC Acquires Shares of 2,470 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $491,000. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $317,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 818.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,832,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,204,000 after acquiring an additional 213,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO opened at $211.61 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.12 and a fifty-two week high of $214.74.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.