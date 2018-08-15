Aspen Technology (AZPN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $119.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AspenTech reported modest fourth-quarter results. Although, the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the top line matched the same. Revenues increased year over year. Impressive performance of Asset Performance Management (“APM”) suite and SMB business aided growth. The company witnessed increased demand for Manufacturing & Supply Chain and engineering suites from owner-operator customers. Furthermore, the company’s subscription based business model is strengthened by long-term contracts with high-end customers. Additionally, the company’s diversified product portfolio and a sticky customer base impose significant barriers to entry which is a positive. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, stiff competition in the asset management market, continuing investments to stay afloat and integration risks are major concerns.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AZPN. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aspen Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.25.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $108.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.14. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $58.02 and a 12 month high of $109.05.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The firm had revenue of $125.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,241,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 103,349 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,301.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 65.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

