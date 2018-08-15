Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (AHL) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) by 88.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Aspen Insurance were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AHL. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Insurance by 434.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,678,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,775 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aspen Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $29,197,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Insurance by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,302,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,286,000 after buying an additional 620,889 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aspen Insurance by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 552,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,761,000 after buying an additional 365,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $14,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHL opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $48.10.

Aspen Insurance (NYSE:AHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Aspen Insurance had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $519.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Aspen Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.57%.

AHL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance and reinsurance businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Aspen Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance products, including U.S. and U.K. commercial property, commercial liability, U.S.

