ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) Position Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,895 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $9,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 164.8% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 36,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 22,921 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 13.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,166,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,567,000 after buying an additional 75,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.7% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 60,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James R. Mountain purchased 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $32,484.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,660. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Hain sold 1,500 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $35,355.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,431 shares in the company, valued at $33,728.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARR. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th.

Shares of ARR stock opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $983.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.64.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 48.96%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 87.02%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

