ARK Investment Management LLC Has $620,000 Stake in Radware Ltd. (RDWR)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Radware worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDWR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 24.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 97,844 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 5.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radware during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 1.1% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 478,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 6.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 21,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RDWR shares. Barclays set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Radware and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Radware from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

RDWR opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. Radware Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $27.91. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -227.08, a P/E/G ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Radware had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

