ARK Investment Management LLC Has $470,000 Holdings in Urogen Pharma Ltd (URGN)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Urogen Pharma worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in Urogen Pharma by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,499,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,394,000 after buying an additional 454,241 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Urogen Pharma by 6,255.1% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 283,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after buying an additional 279,039 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors boosted its position in Urogen Pharma by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 175,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after buying an additional 70,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Urogen Pharma by 1,285.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after buying an additional 147,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Urogen Pharma by 412.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 105,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

URGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $75.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of Urogen Pharma stock opened at $44.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.66 million, a PE ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 2.11. Urogen Pharma Ltd has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $69.57.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma Ltd will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

