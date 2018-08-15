Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 85,277 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 85,277 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Occidental Petroleum worth $32,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,722,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,145 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 202,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 322.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 38,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 29,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $79.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 89.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.63. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.11). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 346.07%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse bought 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.55 per share, with a total value of $392,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,993.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OXY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.27.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

