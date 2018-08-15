Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE) Holdings Boosted by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,330,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,603 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.08% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $32,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 123.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

ACRE opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.55. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACRE shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments.

