Aramark (ARMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.96 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will report $3.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.91 billion. Aramark posted sales of $3.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year sales of $15.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.70 billion to $15.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.58 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $16.35 billion to $16.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.

NYSE:ARMK traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,594,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,911. Aramark has a one year low of $36.28 and a one year high of $46.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aramark by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International, Uniform and Career Apparel.

