Aptinyx (APTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.35 EPS

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.35), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million.

Aptinyx stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,354. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $25.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Aptinyx in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Aptinyx in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Aptinyx in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Aptinyx in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Adams Street Partners Llc bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ashish Khanna bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 566,900 shares of company stock worth $9,070,400.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

