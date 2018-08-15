Apple Inc. (AAPL) Holdings Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,273,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 558,374 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.6% of BlackRock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Apple worth $53,735,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 220.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 553.8% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 940.8% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 8,292.9% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $209.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.16 and a 52-week high of $210.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1,020.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. Apple had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The firm had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 31.70%.

In other news, insider Angela J. Ahrendts sold 6,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,240,104.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,476 shares in the company, valued at $15,005,863.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel J. Riccio sold 17,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total transaction of $3,259,682.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,189,360.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,438 shares of company stock worth $31,467,821 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apple from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.51.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

