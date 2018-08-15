Apollon (XAP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20,023.00

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. Apollon has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $20,023.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Apollon has traded flat against the US dollar. One Apollon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BOScoin (BOS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000807 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000809 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

EscrowCoin (ESCO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002785 BTC.

About Apollon

Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 109,816,415 coins. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one.

Buying and Selling Apollon

