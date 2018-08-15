Apollo Investment (AINV) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AINV. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, National Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apollo Investment currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Shares of AINV stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Investment will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 21st. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.36%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 260.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 140.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 72.2% during the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 34,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Hill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 68.0% during the first quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 35,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 47.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

