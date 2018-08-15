Aperio Group LLC Sells 2,015 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dolby Laboratories worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $6,249,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $1,112,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,498,797 shares of company stock worth $94,405,177 in the last three months. Insiders own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $67.68 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $74.29. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $317.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, including Dolby Digital Plus for digital television, mobile, and Internet-based services; Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound in the home; and AAC & HE-AAC, an audio coding technologies used to broadcast, download, and streaming content.

