Antofagasta (ANTO) PT Raised to GBX 980 at Royal Bank of Canada

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 900 ($11.48) to GBX 980 ($12.50) in a research note published on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector performer rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 620 ($7.91) to GBX 800 ($10.21) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. HSBC reduced their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 760 ($9.70) to GBX 750 ($9.57) and set a reduce rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,010 ($12.88) to GBX 1,050 ($13.39) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 903.39 ($11.52).

Shares of ANTO opened at GBX 846.60 ($10.80) on Tuesday. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11.12 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,071 ($13.66).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and evaluation, and Railway and Other Transport Services segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

