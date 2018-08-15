Anthony J. Labozzetta Purchases 650 Shares of SB One Bancorp (SBBX) Stock

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) insider Anthony J. Labozzetta bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $18,232.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 248,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,550.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SBBX opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SB One Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.43 million, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.35.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $13.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. equities analysts anticipate that SB One Bancorp will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. SB One Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBBX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $489,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 28.8% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 689,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,950,000 after purchasing an additional 154,267 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 719.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SB One Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

