Andrea F. Gilbert Sells 3,500 Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (BMTC) Stock

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Director Andrea F. Gilbert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $170,905.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.75 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $983.93 million, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.56.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.58 million. research analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.32%.

BMTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. The company accepts deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and market rate accounts.

