Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 8,366 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,366 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C worth $22,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5,610.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 108,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 106,825 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 18,090.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $79.89 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $104.66. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 9,284.89% and a return on equity of 20.47%. research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

