Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 102,924 Shares of Store Capital Corp (STOR)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,832,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,924 shares during the quarter. Store Capital comprises 1.8% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.93% of Store Capital worth $50,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Store Capital by 11.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Store Capital by 23.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Grove Capital LLC boosted its position in Store Capital by 8.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Grove Capital LLC now owns 34,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Store Capital by 12.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Store Capital by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. Store Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Store Capital had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Store Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.51%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Store Capital in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Store Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,084 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

