Analyzing NIPPON Stl & SU/S (NSSMY) and EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (EXPGY)

NIPPON Stl & SU/S (OTCMKTS: EXPGY) and EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

NIPPON Stl & SU/S pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR pays out 59.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

NIPPON Stl & SU/S has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NIPPON Stl & SU/S and EXPERIAN PLC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIPPON Stl & SU/S 0 0 0 0 N/A EXPERIAN PLC/ADR 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NIPPON Stl & SU/S and EXPERIAN PLC/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIPPON Stl & SU/S $51.19 billion 0.37 $1.76 billion N/A N/A EXPERIAN PLC/ADR $4.66 billion 4.78 $815.00 million $0.97 25.05

NIPPON Stl & SU/S has higher revenue and earnings than EXPERIAN PLC/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of NIPPON Stl & SU/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NIPPON Stl & SU/S and EXPERIAN PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIPPON Stl & SU/S 3.84% 6.34% 2.91% EXPERIAN PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NIPPON Stl & SU/S beats EXPERIAN PLC/ADR on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NIPPON Stl & SU/S

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New Materials, and System Solutions. It offers steel plates; steel sheets, such as hot-dip coated and electroplated steel sheets and coils, coated and color coated steel sheets, and electrolytic tin plates; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products. It also provides pipes and tubes; and railway, automotive, and construction and industrial machinery parts, including railway wheels, driving mechanisms, axles, couplers, bogie trucks, brake disks, control bogies, brake calipers, test equipment, crankshafts and front axles, aluminum wheels, permanent magnet retarders, die materials, mill rolls, circular forgings, forged products for power generation, and shape-memory alloys. In addition, it provides titanium products for use in automobiles, architecture, civil engineering and ocean development, aircraft, sports gears and consumer products, welded tubes, PHE, and chemical and electrolytic fields; stainless steel products, such as sheets and strips, shapes, plates, wire rods, clad steel sheets, nickel and nickel alloy products, and crystal series products; and steel slags. Further, it manufactures and markets industrial machinery and equipment; performs construction work under contract; and engages in waste processing and recycling activities, as well as in supplying electricity, gas, and heat. Additionally, it offers coal-based chemical products and petrochemicals, as well as electronic materials; and materials for semiconductors and electronic parts, carbon fiber and composite products, and products that apply technologies for metal processing and joining. It also provides computer systems engineering and consulting services; and IT-enabled outsourcing and other services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About EXPERIAN PLC/ADR

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers. The company also provides software and analytics solutions that help clients in lending, as well as detecting and minimizing frauds, and complying with legal requirements. In addition, it offers marketing services, which include data management and analytics that enable businesses to plan, build, and deliver their marketing campaigns. Further, the company provides online financial education and debt resolution services that help people to understand and manage their financial position, while protecting themselves from fraud and identity theft. Additionally, it engages in the development of intellectual property; and provision of administrative services. Experian plc serves customers in financial service, direct-to-consumer, healthcare, retail, automotive, software and professional services, telecommunications and utility, insurance, media and technology, government and public, and other sectors in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, as well as rest of the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Experian Group Limited and changed its name to Experian plc in July 2008. Experian plc was founded in 1803 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

