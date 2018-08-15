Analyzing Alliance Data Systems (ADS) and Conduent (CNDT)

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE: CNDT) and Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Alliance Data Systems and Conduent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Data Systems 1 7 12 0 2.55 Conduent 0 3 5 0 2.63

Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus target price of $263.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.86%. Conduent has a consensus target price of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 7.37%. Given Alliance Data Systems’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Alliance Data Systems is more favorable than Conduent.

Volatility & Risk

Alliance Data Systems has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conduent has a beta of -0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Alliance Data Systems pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Conduent does not pay a dividend. Alliance Data Systems pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Alliance Data Systems and Conduent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Data Systems 11.35% 59.18% 3.83% Conduent 2.63% 6.53% 3.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.0% of Alliance Data Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Conduent shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Alliance Data Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Conduent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alliance Data Systems and Conduent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Data Systems $7.72 billion 1.65 $788.70 million $18.28 12.66 Conduent $6.02 billion 0.71 $181.00 million $0.85 23.74

Alliance Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Conduent. Alliance Data Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Conduent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alliance Data Systems beats Conduent on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. It also focuses on facilitating and managing interactions between its clients and their customers through various consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. The company captures and analyzes data created during each customer interaction, leveraging the insight derived from that data to enable clients to identify and acquire new customers and to enhance customer loyalty. It serves clients across various end-markets, including financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, automotive, hospitality and travel, telecommunications, insurance, and healthcare. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Industries and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries. This segment delivers end-to-end business-to-business and business-to-customer services, including customer care, human resource management, and finance and accounting services that enable its clients to optimize their processes. It also provides industry-specific services, such as personalized product information for the automotive industry; digitized source-to-pay solutions for clients in the manufacturing industry; customer experience and marketing services for clients in the retail industry; mortgage and consumer loan processing for clients in the financial services industry; and customized workforce learning solutions for clients in the aerospace industry. The Public Sector segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, and local, as well as foreign governments for transportation, public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services. The company also maintains Government Health Enterprise Medicaid Platform systems. In addition, it offers payment services comprising prepaid cards, health savings accounts, and child support payments; customer care services; human resources services; finance and accounting services; legal business services; workforce learning services; and applied automation and analytics solutions. The company is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

