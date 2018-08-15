Analysts Set Jagged Peak Energy Inc (JAG) Target Price at $15.96

Shares of Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

JAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Shares of NYSE JAG traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,320,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19 and a beta of -1.04. Jagged Peak Energy has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $16.55.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $158.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. Jagged Peak Energy had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Jagged Peak Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Jagged Peak Energy will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert William Howard sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $186,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,136,673 shares in the company, valued at $25,533,242.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $826,250. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Jagged Peak Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Jagged Peak Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Jagged Peak Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Jagged Peak Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Jagged Peak Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held an 86% average working interest in approximately 75,200 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 82,358 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 94% average working interest in 94 net productive wells.

