Analysts Set Expectations for Koppers Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Koppers in a report issued on Friday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Koppers’ FY2018 earnings at $4.11 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.18). Koppers had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 79.35%. The business had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KOP. ValuEngine cut Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Koppers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

NYSE:KOP opened at $35.10 on Monday. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $33.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65. The stock has a market cap of $746.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,665 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $230,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Baldwin sold 1,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $40,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,352.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,163 shares of company stock worth $1,814,974 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Koppers by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,174,000 after buying an additional 238,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Koppers by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 291,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,972,000 after buying an additional 204,402 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Koppers by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,438,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,170,000 after buying an additional 168,733 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Koppers by 1,084.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 148,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 135,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Koppers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 960,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,456,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

