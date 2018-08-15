Analysts Set $54.33 Price Target for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB)

Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $54.33 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Metropolitan Bank an industry rank of 164 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCB. Zacks Investment Research cut Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE MCB opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. Metropolitan Bank has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $380.47 million and a P/E ratio of 15.25.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.29 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anthony J. Fabiano purchased 750 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.38 per share, with a total value of $34,785.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 728.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

